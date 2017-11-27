Dove Cameron is just like us!

The gorgeous actress shared a hilariously awesome throwback photo from when she was 13...with Ryan Gosling! Not only did the picture prove she obsessed over the hunky actor just as much as we did, but it also proved that even celebrities go through awkward phases.

In the Instagram post, the now-blond bombshell stands next to the Blade Runner 2049 star after singing in a children's choir with Gosling's band, Dead Man's Bones.

Cameron joked that the photo of her and the dreamy actor is "one of the strangest throwbacks" she's ever taken.