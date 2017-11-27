First comes love, then comes marriage. Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their engagement, are they thinking about that baby carriage?

When asked about children during the couple's first joint interview on Sky News, Harry said, "Not currently. No." His bride-to-be laughed at his response.

However, the couple may revisit the subject of children after they tie the knot this spring.

"I think one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," Harry added. Markle smiled and nodded in agreement.