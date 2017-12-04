It seems the House has weathered the storm. Netflix's content chief Ted Sarandos announced House of Cards will indeed carry on with Robin Wright as the focal point.
"We are excited to bring closure to fans," Sarandos said at a USB conference.
E! News has learned the final season will be eight episodes and likely resume production in early 2018. Production on the final season of House of Cards was put on hold after allegations of sexual misconduct leveled at Kevin Spacey by Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, extended to allow the writers to reshape the final season of the Emmy-winning drama. After numerous other allegations were leveled, Netflix announced it would not move forward with more House of Cards with Spacey.
Netflix
"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate out path forward as it relates to the show," Netflix said in a statement in early November. "We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."
"While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey's behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately. MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus," MRC said November 3.
Netflix
That left the show with a problem: Rewrite a show that already had been written and already completed production on two episodes.
"These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen. The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person and we could not be more proud to be associated with one of the most loyal and talented production cast and crews in this business," MRC's senior vice president of television business and legal affairs, Pauline Micelli, said in a letter explaining the longer hiatus to the House of Cards cast and crew.
So what will become of Spacey's Frank Underwood? That remains to be seen. The series ended season five with Wright's Claire Underwood as president and unwilling to pardon her husband, as originally planned. In a twist, Claire turned to the camera and spoke directly to the audience for the first time.
"My turn," she said.