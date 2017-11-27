Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are at it again...or did they ever really stop? The former friends and The Real Housewives of Orange County costars continue their on-again, off-again feud in the second part of the reunion, airing Monday, Nov. 27 on Bravo.
In the exclusive clip above, Tamra and Vicki rehash their latest season-long fight with Andy Cohen. Both Tamra and Vicki admitted they had some hopes for reconciliation given their long history, but fans of the show know when it did happen, it didn't last long.
"My best memories of being on the show was laughing with them," returning cast member Lydia McLaughlin says in the clip above. "Like, you guys love each other."
But that doesn't sit well with Tamra. She's quick to bring up all the rumors she claims Vicki spread about her and husband Eddie Judge as well as what appeared to be a birthday party set up where Tamra's former friend showed up to seemingly try and confirm the gay rumors about Eddie. Of course Vicki counters by bringing up Brooks Ayers and claims she was conned, not the con artist.
"You hang with f—king dogs, you get fleas," Tamra says.
The second part also features Kelly Dodd and Meghan King Edmonds reviving their text message feud, Peggy Sulahian and Shannon Beador rehashing their drama and "an unexpected turn of events leaves everyone in state of total shock."
The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part two airs Monday, Nov. 27 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)