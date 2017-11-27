Before Harry and Meghan pose for an official engagement portrait and sit down for a joint TV interview, set to air Monday night in the U.K., E! News is taking a look back at their private love:

Clarence House announced Monday that Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle earlier this month in London. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip issued a joint statement congratulating the couple, as did Prince William and Kate Middleton . British Prime Minister Theresa May also sent her warm wishes to the twosome. "I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement," she said in a statement Monday. "This is a time of huge celebration and excitement for two people in love and, on behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future."

Harry's New Girl As late October 2016 rolled around, British tabloids began reporting that the redheaded royal had found love with the American actress. The pair was successful in remaining under-the-radar for the first few months of their relationship, but Harry and Meghan's secrecy didn't last long.

Head Over Heels An E! News source described their romance as "serious" in early November, adding that Harry, 32, isn't necessarily the type to take things slow. "It wouldn't surprise me if he's already thinking about engagement just because that's where his head goes, but that's not where the relationship is at right now," our insider shared. "This is totally Harry. The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard. He goes in big time."

Hey, Meg! The Suits star was photographed for the first time only a week after news of the high-profile relationship broke while leaving her home in Toronto.

It's Official On November 8, 2016, Kensington Palace confirmed their boyfriend-girlfriend status while defending the L.A.-based celeb from a "wave of abuse and harassment" over her race and gender on social media. The unprecedented statement continued, "Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm."

London's Calling The brunette beauty was photographed in November shopping at a Whole Foods Market not far from Kensington Palace's Nottingham Cottage, where Kate Middleton and Prince William used to reside. Markle reportedly stayed with Harry during her quick trip across the pond.

Holidays Apart Thousands of miles separated Meghan and Harry on Thanksgiving 2016, as the latter was tending to official duties in the Caribbean. As for Markle, she celebrated with family in Los Angeles and documented the fun-filled gathering on Instagram.

Long Distance Love After a 14-day tour of the Caribbean, Prince Harry jetted off to Toronto for some "private time" with Markle before the holidays. "Harry has been traveling and wanted to make time to see Meghan," a source revealed at the time. "They wanted their time together to be private."

Ho, Ho, Ho! The lovebirds were filled with holiday cheer while purchasing their first Christmas tree together at Pines and Needles in London. An eyewitness told E! News they appeared in "good spirits" and ultimately decided on a $65 Nordmann Fir tree.

Not-So Secretive Anymore The very first photos of Meghan and Harry were published in mid-December after the duo enjoyed a night out at the Gielgud Theatre in London. An insider told The Sun, "They were clearly not afraid to be seen in public together."

A Somber Farewell Joined by his security team, Prince Harry personally escorted his leading lady to London's Heathrow Airport as she prepared to catch a flight back to North America less than a week before Christmas.

Nestled Up in Norway As 2016 came to a close, Prince Harry and Markle watched the clock strike midnight in London before traveling to Norway for a few days. According to multiple outlets, the lovebirds caught the historic Northern Lights, enjoyed whale-watching and sunsets in the snow. "Harry is truly in love," a source told E! News around that time. "They're very serious."

Jamaican Fans Crazy Then in early March, the duo met up in Montego Bay, Jamaica for Prince Harry's best friend Tom Inskip's wedding to Lara Hughes-Young. Meghan looked so in love while chatting with her beau at their assigned table, dressed in a navy, floral maxi dress and gold jewelry.

On the Road Again E! News obtained exclusive images of the royal making a covert entrance at his girlfriend's Toronto residence just before Easter in April.

Mwah! Photographers caught the typically reserved couple sneaking in a smooch at the Audi Polo Challenge in early May. It marked the first public event they've attended together, and Markle was spotted cheering on her man as he competed in a charity match.

Summertime Fine Pictured here at the aforementioned London polo match, Meghan—busy filming her USA drama—received yet another special visit from Harry in June. "They hadn't been together for a while, so it was exciting for both to see each other," our source shared. "Harry had planned to fly out this time as he felt it was unfair for Meghan to always be the one flying around, and she'd just come back from the U.S."

Here She Is! To much anticipation, Meghan made a major splash at Pippa Middleton's May 21, 2017 wedding to James Matthews. She skipped out on the official ceremony, but arrived by Harry's side for the evening reception.

Popping the Question? An insider close to the beloved royal told E! News in July 2017 he was "fast approaching" an engagement with Markle. "Engagement talk isn't just between the two of them, even some of Harry's closest aides are quietly expecting news before the end of the year," the source dished.

Meet the Royals On Oct. 12, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly traveled to Buckingham Palace to meet for tea with Queen Elizabeth ll. According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry "desperately" wanted his grandmother to meet his girlfriend.

