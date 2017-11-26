Barbra Streisand now knows what the kids are listening to these days, thanks to her new pal Tiffany Haddish.
The 37-year-old Girls Trip actress and comedienne posted on her Twitter page on Saturday night, two days after Thanksgiving, a selfie of her with the 75-year-old iconic singer and actress standing near a buffet table at a party.
"Just so y'all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today," she wrote.
"Did You teach her a verse too?" asked user @KrazyLov3r.
"Yes," Haddish replied.
Perhaps there will be a musical collaboration between Streisand and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper?
Or a Haddish-Streisand movie?
Just so y?all know I taught my big sister about @CardiB_ today pic.twitter.com/sGt7R1hOwi— Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) November 26, 2017
CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR BARBRA?S COVER OF BODAK YELLOW— Becca Brown (@bekkuhbrown) November 26, 2017
I never knew until today how badly I need a Barbra Streisand/Tiffany Haddish buddy comedy— Bromona Quimby (@BromonaQuimby) November 26, 2017
Cardi B has not commented on the post but she did share a fan's tweet about it.
The rapper is currently in Paris, where she is set to perform at the Yoyo nightclub on Sunday.
"Being in Paris right now make me really upset that I dropped out of college while I was studying French," she tweeted. "I was getting really really good at it too."