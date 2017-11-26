Kylie Jenner Cuddles Friend's Baby Girl in Snapchat Video

Practicing for the future, Kylie Jenner?

On Saturday, the 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star offered fans a glimpse of what her Snapchat videos might look like regularly one day when she posted a clip of her cuddling her friend Yris Palmer's baby girl Ayla, dressed in pink, while playing games and completing puzzles with friends at home. In another pic, a pink and white baby bottle is shown.

The images were posted two months after multiple reports said she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott's first child. She and her family have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

Kylie's got a way with babies; she has occasionally been photographed cuddling her niece Dream Kardashian, her brother Rob Kardashian's now-1-year-old daughter.

Kylie has largely kept out of the spotlight and social media in recent months, although she has posted Kylie Cosmetics product ads and posts that many fans believe hint at a pregnancy

Two days ago, she host Thanksgiving dinner for her family and some people think a pregnancy clue was hidden in the turkey-themed Rice Krispie treats that were served—one of the candy turkeys sports what appears to be a big belly.

Kylie Jenner, Thanksgiving, Turkeys, Pregnant, Rumors, Snapchat

Snapchat / Kourtney Kardashian

Based on a few of her posts, many have speculated Kylie is expecting a baby girl and is preparing for a gender reveal. Also, about two weeks ago, Kylie had a pajama brunch-themed party at her home with hundreds of pink roses. She received baby gifts, sparking speculation she had had a baby shower. She has not commented.

And did Kylie get a "mom haircut"? On Saturday, she shared a video of herself sporting a new, short 'do given to her by friend Jordyn Woods.

