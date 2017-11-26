Kevin Hart Kisses Baby Boy Kenzo in Cutest Photo of Son Yet

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Girl, Snapchat

Kylie Jenner Cuddles Friend's Baby Girl in Snapchat Video

Eniko Hart, baby, Instagram

Covert Celebrity Baby Reveals

There he is!

Kevin Hart on Sunday shared on his Instagram page a photo of him standing shirtless and holding and kissing his and wife Eniko Hart's swaddled newborn son Kenzo Kash Hart. It marking the first image of the baby's face and the cutest pic of the boy yet.

"Feeling beyond blessed on this beautiful Sunday morning....Morning vibes with my little man. #Harts #BabyZo#LiveLoveLaugh ....Wifey gets the amazing Photocred," the Jumanji actor and comedian wrote.

On Saturday, Eniko had posted the first public photo of baby Kenzo, which does not show his face.

She had given birth to the child, her first and Kevin's third, five days ago. Kenzo joins big sister Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, the actor's children from a previous marriage.

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Kevin Hart, Son, Baby, Kenzo, Instagram

Instagram

Torrei Hart, Hendrix Hart, Eniko Parrish, Heaven Hart, Kevin Hart

Sipa via AP Images

Kevin and Eniko announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day.

They revealed their upcoming son's name in September, when they celebrated at a lavish Lion King-themed baby shower.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.