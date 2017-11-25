BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Look at those smiles!
Months after news hit of their romance, Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus are still going strong. On Saturday, the pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles' upscale neighborhood of Brentwood, hitting up the Brentwood Country Mart for a caffeine fix.
For the outing, the Justice League actor donned a sport coat, button-down shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, his blonde lady love opted for a button-down as well and a pair of black jeans. They both wore matching smiles.
From attending 2017 Emmy Awards to enjoying comedy date nights in Hollywood and catching a set at the 2017 US Open, these two have been all about spending time with one another, despite their busy careers, since going public in July, three months after his divorce from Jennifer Garner
In addition to enjoying her company, the father of three, who has a history of alcoholism, is getting some serious emotional support from both Shookus and Garner during some trying times.
E! News previously reported that Shookus is being supportive of the actor, who is "focused on his sobriety."
Check out Affleck and Shookus' headline-making relationship in pics...
November 25, 2017
Lindsay and Ben hit up the Bretnwood Country Mart over Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles.
Sept. 10, 2017
The pair sit together when they attended the Mens Finals at the US Open Day 14 in NYC.
Nov. 8, 2017
The couple arrived with smiles at JFK airport together in NYC. The couple stopped for some donuts as they giggled and laughed along the way.
Sept. 17, 2017
Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck attend HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
Sept. 17, 2017
The two appeared together at the 2017 Emmys.
Aug. 20, 2017
The new couple was seen shopping for jewelry at Barneys in New York City.
Aug. 2, 2017
The pair were spotted going to dinner at Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. Lindsay donned a summery dress for the August date.
July 6, 2017
Ben and his then new lady were first spotted going on a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on July 6.
