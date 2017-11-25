Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Can't Stop Smiling Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus, Brentwood Country Mart

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Look at those smiles!

Months after news hit of their romance, Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus are still going strong. On Saturday, the pair was spotted out and about in Los Angeles' upscale neighborhood of Brentwood, hitting up the Brentwood Country Mart for a caffeine fix.

For the outing, the Justice League actor donned a sport coat, button-down shirt and jeans. Meanwhile, his blonde lady love opted for a button-down as well and a pair of black jeans. They both wore matching smiles. 

From attending 2017 Emmy Awards to enjoying comedy date nights in Hollywood and catching a set at the 2017 US Open, these two have been all about spending time with one another, despite their busy careers, since going public in July, three months after his divorce from Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck's Romance History

In addition to enjoying her company, the father of three, who has a history of alcoholism, is getting some serious emotional support from both Shookus and Garner during some trying times.

E! News previously reported that Shookus is being supportive of the actor, who is "focused on his sobriety." 

Check out Affleck and Shookus' headline-making relationship in pics...

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

November 25, 2017

Lindsay and Ben hit up the Bretnwood Country Mart over Thanksgiving weekend in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Ron Asadorian/Splash News

Sept. 10, 2017

The pair sit together when they attended the Mens Finals at the US Open Day 14 in NYC.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Nov. 8, 2017

The couple arrived with smiles at JFK airport together in NYC. The couple stopped for some donuts as they giggled and laughed along the way.

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck, HBO Emmy Party Pics 2017

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sept. 17, 2017

Jeff Garlin, Charissa Thompson, Larry David, Lindsay Shookus and Ben Affleck attend HBO's Official 2017 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

E! News

Sept. 17, 2017

The two appeared together at the 2017 Emmys.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

XactpiX/Splash News

Aug. 20, 2017

The new couple was seen shopping for jewelry at Barneys in New York City.

Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck

Vasquez-Max Lopes / Stoianov / SPOT / BACKGRID

Aug. 2, 2017

The pair were spotted going to dinner at Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles. Lindsay donned a summery dress for the August date.

Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus

Maciel / BACKGRID

July 6, 2017

Ben and his then new lady were first spotted going on a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on July 6.

