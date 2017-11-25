Aladdin's 25th Anniversary Celebrated by Past and Present Cast

Exactly 25 years ago, Aladdin showed Princess Jasmine the world.

The beloved Disney animated film was released wide on this day in 1992 and captured hearts around the globe with its epic love story, the late Robin Williams' iconic performance as the Genie and memorable songs such as "A Whole New World."

To mark the movie's 25th anniversary, original star Scott Weinger shared on his Instagram page a throwback pic of him cuddling co-star Linda Larkin. The actor, also known for playing Steve on Full House and Fuller House, and the actress provided the speaking voices of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

The photo shows them at an autograph singing of Aladdin books at a Beverly Hills bookstore in 1993. Weinger and Larkin have reunited a few times since then, including with other Aladdin cast members.

"Hey Princess @lindalarkinofficial can you believe #Aladdin was released 25 years ago today?" Weinger wrote. "I'd lie to you about being a prince just to fly you around the world on a Magic Carpet all over again ❤️❤️."