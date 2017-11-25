Justin Timberlake Works Out With Son Silas to Burn Thanksgiving Calories

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's Silas is happy to help dad avoid the Thanksgiving food weight gain.

The singer posted on his Instagram page on Saturday, two days after the holiday, a video the actress took of him doing push-ups outside while the 2 and 1/2-year-old boy rides on his back. It marked a rare glimpse at the notoriously private couple's son, whose face is not shown in the clip.

"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! @jessicabiel," Timberlake wrote.

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2017

The family ate well on Thanksgiving, especially when it came time for dessert! Biel posted a photo of a cake and three pies, including a pumpkin meringue one that Timberlake later brûléed with a chef's torch.

"Thanksgiving is lit thanks to that #dadlife. @justintimberlake," she wrote.

