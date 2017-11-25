Jennifer Lawrence Wants to Take Acting Break and Milk Goats on a Farm

Jennifer Lawrence wants to take an acting hiatus and return to her country roots.

The Oscar winner, who grew up on a horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, says she plans on taking some time off, saying, "I want to get a farm" and "I want to be, like, milking goats."

Lawrence made her comments to ELLE in an interview published in the magazine's November 2017 issue and online on Saturday.

Suffice to say, the actress—one of the highest-paid in the world, has been busy, acting continuously since 2006. For the past seven years, she has filmed an average of three movies a year. 

In recent years, she wowed with her performances as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games films and as Raven, aka Mystique, in the new X-Men movies. She will reprise her role as the mutant in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is set for release next year.

Also in 2018, she can be seen playing a spy in the movie Red Sparrow.

ELLE said that Lawrence plans to take an acting break and focus on her work with the political corruption–fighting nonprofit group Represent.Us before filming two more projects: the Adam McKay film Bad Blood—a biopic of fallen Theranos blood test company founder Elizabeth Holmes, and a comedy film with Amy Schumer.

