It's the sweetest duet you never expected.

Two months ago, Kelly Clarkson hosted and performed at the WE Day Toronto 2017 event, which airs on Canada's CTV on Saturday. She enlisted the help of a popular rising TV star to promote the broadcast: Fellow participant Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on Netflix's Stranger Things.

In a promo video recently posted on social media and YouTube, the 15-year-old gives her a ride to the WE Day festivities on a golf cart shuttle and helps her out with some vocal warm-ups. The two sing a lively duet, made up of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family" and Queen's "We Are the Champions."

"DID YOU KNOW: @GatenM123 of #StrangerThings has an awesome voice?" Kelly asked on Instagram.