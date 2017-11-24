Emma Watson and William "Mack" Knight Split: Reports

Emma Watson has called it quits with William "Mack" Knight.

The 27-year-old former Harry Potter actress had ended her relationship with her tech entrepreneur boyfriend after two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

Watson, who is notoriously private about her personal life, has never spoken about her relationship with Knight publicly. However, the pair have been photographed together multiple times over the past couple of years.

The duo sparked romance rumors in early 2016 after reportedly going on a trip to Big Sur together.