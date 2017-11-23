Beyoncé Wishes Fans a "Happy THICCsgiving" on Thanksgiving

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Star Wars, The Last Jedi

Chewbacca Smacks a Porg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of the Movie

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Thanksgiving 2017

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2017

Beyonce, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Beyoncé is counting her blessings—and her money—this Thanksgiving.

While celebrities including Viola Davis and Britney Spears shared pictures of their feasts with fans on social media, Beyoncé went a different route. Instead, the "Walk on Water" singer decided to model a tee from her new holiday collection, which read, "HAVE A THICC HOLIDAY." Because she can never pick just one photo, she uploaded the collage on Instagram and Tumblr.

Beyoncé's holiday collection, available on her official website, ranges in price from $12 to $85. Other items for sale include apparel, holiday ornaments, cell phone cases and wrapping paper.

Beyonce, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Beyonce, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Beyonce, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

The collection was released before Black Friday, and some of the items have already sold out. So, it's no wonder why Beyoncé recently topped Forbes' list of highest-earning women in music.

Here's how the rest of Hollywood is celebrating Thanksgiving:

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson & Ryan Murphy

Murphy hosts his American Horror Story family for dinner.

Jimmy Kmmel, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Jimmy Kimmel

The talk show host puts turkey and beef in his backyard roaster.

Nyle DiMarco, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Nyle DiMarco

Apparently he didn't want any brine on his shirt.

Article continues below

Rebel Wilson, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect 3 actress visits the happiest place on earth with her gal pals.

Henry Cavill, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Henry Cavill

Since his dog is American, Cavill wanted to give him a treat. "Pretty sure a full turkey might have been a bit much so I went with a chicken...." he wrote on Instagram. P.S I did not actually eat any of the raw chicken...I was just there for moral support. Kids...don't eat raw chicken."

James Van Der Beek, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

James Van Der Beek

It wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a cooking mishap, right?

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton didn't want to join in?

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

With the table set, the couple steals a moment away—and shares a peck on the lips.

Jessica Alba, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Jessica Alba

The pregnant actress takes a load off.

Article continues below

Kaia Gerber, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Kaia Gerber

While Rande Gerber and Presley Gerber lounge outside, Cindy Crawford and her teen daughter get to work in the kitchen.

Ryan Hansen, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Ryan Hansen

The YouTube Red star takes on the most important duty of the night.

Olivia Mun, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Olivia Munn

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress shares a family recipe.

Article continues below

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

While the kids are away the adults will play.

Erin Foster, Thanksgiving 2017

Instagram

Erin Foster

The Instagram influencer runs errands for her famous family.

Carly Waddell, Pregnant, Evan Bass, Kids, Sons, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

The Bachelor couple, who are expecting their first child together, a girl, appear with his three sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley. "Happy Turkey Day from our little family," Waddell wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman & Baby Haley

"All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo," the Today show co-host wrote on Instagram.

Zac Efron, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Zac Efron

"Feeling thankful for all the love and support I receive from my fans, family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving all. #gratitude ‬#thanksgiving," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Gabrielle Unione & Dwyane Wade

Wade shared this throwback pic on Thanksgiving.

Article continues below

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

The happy couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a married pair, along with family. Upton wrote on Instagram, "Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours ! #theverlanders #wearereadyforfood #souffleisholdingupeverything."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter, Luna Stephens, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Their little girl Luna Stephens plays in the fall leaves.

Neil Patrick Harris, Twins, Harper, Gideon, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

The TV star posted on Instagram this photo of his and David Burtka's twins Harper and Gideon, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for - these are my top two."

Article continues below

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

"Thankful for these kisses @shawnjohnson #short #thanksgiving #thankful," East wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski

"Advice I wasn't asked for but am compelled to dispense due to an overflowing amount of gratitude for my husband: Don't settle. Find the person who can show up, give without taking, let you shine, put you first, dream alongside you, and fearlessly know you. Today, most especially, I'm grateful for the heartbreakingly soulful belly laughs @thomas_sadoski inspires in our baby girl. #thanksgiving," Seyfried wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star shared on Instagram this photo of kids Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, writing, "Live for the moments you can't put into words."

Article continues below

Scott Disick, Son, Reign Disick

Instagram

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a sweet throwback video of him and kids Penelope and Reign, while Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.

Jessica Biel, Thanksgiving

Instagram, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Au Fudge

Jessica Biel

"One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote on Instagram.

Kelly Clarkson, Family, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson appears with her husband, their two kids and his daughter—one of his two children from a previous marriage..

"Happy Thanksgiving! #TheOnlyKiddoMissingIsSeth #HeWasBusyOnAnotherRedCarpet," she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Miley Cyrus, Birthday, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

It's also her birthday!

Beyoncé is also is sponsoring an event in Houston, hosted by her pastor, to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The "Royal Feast" is described as "an epicurean Thanksgiving experience featuring celebrity waiters and performances, entertainment, gourmet meal and desserts." General admission tickets cost $90; other packages range from $1,000 to $25,000.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Thanksgiving , Holidays , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.