Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Celebrates Thanksgiving With Evan Bass and Kids

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emmy Rossum, Thanksgiving

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Julianne Hough, Nick Lachey, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse

Julianne Hough and Nick Lachey Bring Magic to Disney's Holiday Special

Miley Cyrus, Birthday, 23, Thanksgiving, 2017

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2017

Bachelor in Paradise star Carly Waddell is celebrating her last Thanksgiving before she becomes a mom!

So what better way to practice than with husband and co-star Evan Bass' three sons from his previous relationship—Nathan, Liam and Ensley. The four are celebrating the holiday together, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram page.

"Happy Turkey Day from our little family," she wrote.

Waddell is pregnant with Bass' fourth child, a baby girl, and announced on Instagram Stories that she has just entered her third trimester. The two have been married since June.

Carly Waddell, Pregnant, Baby Bump, Bachelor in Paradise

Instagram

See more photos of stars celebrating Thanksgiving 2017.

Carly Waddell, Pregnant, Evan Bass, Kids, Sons, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

The Bachelor couple, who are expecting their first child together, a girl, appear with his three sons Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

"Happy Turkey Day from our little family," Waddell wrote on Instagram.

Hoda Kotb, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Hoda Kotb, Joel Schiffman and Baby Haley

"All this and a Noah photobomb ! Xoxo," the Today show co-host wrote on Instagram.

Zac Efron, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Zac Efron

"Feeling thankful for all the love and support I receive from my fans, family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving all. #gratitude ‬#thanksgiving," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Gabrielle Unione and Dwyane Wade

Wade shared this throwback pic on Thanksgiving.

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

The happy couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as a married pair, along with family. Upton wrote on Instagram, "Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours ! #theverlanders #wearereadyforfood #souffleisholdingupeverything."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter, Luna Stephens, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Their little girl Luna Stephens plays in the fall leaves.

Article continues below

Neil Patrick Harris, Twins, Harper, Gideon, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris

The TV star posted on Instagram this photo of his and David Burtka's twins Harper and Gideon, writing, "Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for - these are my top two."

Shawn Johnson, Andrew East, Thanksgiving

Instagram

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East

"Thankful for these kisses @shawnjohnson #short #thanksgiving #thankful," East wrote on Instagram.

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski

"Advice I wasn't asked for but am compelled to dispense due to an overflowing amount of gratitude for my husband: Don't settle. Find the person who can show up, give without taking, let you shine, put you first, dream alongside you, and fearlessly know you. Today, most especially, I'm grateful for the heartbreakingly soulful belly laughs @thomas_sadoski inspires in our baby girl. #thanksgiving," Seyfried wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The reality star shared on Instagram this photo of kids Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2, writing, "Live for the moments you can't put into words."

Scott Disick, Son, Reign Disick

Instagram

Scott Disick

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a sweet throwback video of him and kids Penelope and Reign, while Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.

Jessica Biel, Thanksgiving

Instagram, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Au Fudge

Jessica Biel

"One pie, two pie, three pie... snore. I hope you all enjoy your food coma naps and family time today. Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote on Instagram.

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, Family, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson appears with her husband, their two kids and his daughter—one of his two children from a previous marriage..

"Happy Thanksgiving! #TheOnlyKiddoMissingIsSeth #HeWasBusyOnAnotherRedCarpet," she wrote on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus, Birthday, Thanksgiving, 2017

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

It's also her birthday!

The list includes Miley CyrusScott DisickKourtney KardashianJessica Biel and Kelly Clarkson.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bachelor in Paradise , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Thanksgiving , Top Stories , VG , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.