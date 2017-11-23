Scott Disick Shares Sweet Video With Kids on Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, Scott Disick is thankful for the most important people in his life; his kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on his Instagram page a throwback video of him sharing precious moments with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, 2, and daughter Penelope Disick, 5. Their eldest child, Mason Disick, 7, does not appear in the clip.

Scott is seen carrying Penelope, then Reign, and accepting kisses from the boy. Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian also makes an appearance.

"This is why I'm thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all!!" he wrote.