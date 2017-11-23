See Meghan McCain's Gorgeous Wedding Dress

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emmy Rossum, Thanksgiving

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Miley Cyrus, Birthday, 23, Thanksgiving, 2017

Miley Cyrus Denies She's Pregnant as She Celebrates Thanksgiving Birthday

Lauren Alaina, 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2017

Here comes the bride!

Meghan McCain looked gorgeous at her wedding to The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech in Arizona on Tuesday.

The co-host of The View and daughter of Senator John McCain wore a lace ivory gown with an embroidered, sparkling bodice and mermaid skirt.

Guests Barret Swatek, who starred on shows like star of Awkward. and 7th Heaven, and Katherine Timpf, Meghan's former Fox News colleague, posted on Instagram pics with the bride, standing against the Betsy Ross American flag backdrop.

"Had the great pleasure of watching this one get hitched last night," Swatek wrote. "My friend @meghanmccain & @btdomenech, it was a fine day, indeed."

"Yaaaaaaas! Congrats to @meghanmccain & @btdomenech not only on their everlasting love but also for throwing one hell of a party!!!" Timpf wrote.

Fellow guest and conservative commentator and columnist S.E. Cupp also shared photos from the wedding on Instagram. 

"Love these two so much. Congrats, it was such a magical night," said Cupp.

See photos of Meghan and other celebrity brides in their wedding dresses over the years.

A post shared by Kat Timpf (@kattimpf) on

A post shared by S.E. Cupp (@secupp) on

Meghan McCain, Wedding Dress

Instagram

Meghan McCain

The co-host of The View and daughter of John McCain wore a lace ivory gown with an embroidered, sparkling bodice and mermaid skirt to her wedding to The Federalist publisher Ben Domenech at her family's lodge in Sedona, Arizona in November 2017

Omarosa, John Allen Newman, Wedding

Twitter

Omarosa

The Apprentice villain and White House aide appears at her wedding to John Allen Newman at Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C.

Sofia Vergara, Instagram

Instagram

Sofia Vergara

For her wedding to Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family actress wore a Zuhair Murad Couture dress. Complete with a hand-embroidered bodice, it featured 11 pounds of sequins and 6 pounds of pearls. The dress required 32 people to complete the design, taking them a total of 1,657 hours. Vergara accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Article continues below

Sean Avery, Hilary Rhoda, Wedding

Matt Agudo/INFphoto.com

Hilary Rhoda

The model wore this Carolina Herrera gown with Chopard jewels at her wedding to former NHL star Sean Avery.

Allison Williams Instagram Wedding

Instagram/Christian Oth Studio

Allison Williams

The designers at Oscar de la Renta sure know how to craft an unforgettable wedding gown!

Erika Christensen, Cole Maness, Wedding

Premiere/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Erika Christensen

The Parenthood looked gorgeous in a sleeveless, white mesh, mermaid-style wedding gown with floral embellishments and a long, solid train when she married fiancé and cyclist Cole Maness on Sept. 5, 2015.

Article continues below

Gabrielle Union

www.aprilbellephotos.com

Gabrielle Union

With her first wedding anniversary fast approaching, the actress finally revealed candids of her breathtaking Dennis Basso gown for the first time.   

Kate Grigorieva, Instagram

Instagram

Kate Grigorieva

The newly minted Victoria's Secret Angel wore a delicate Zac Posen design with an exquisite (and lengthy) veil to match. 

Beatrice Borromeo, Wedding Dress

Splash News

Beatrice Borromeo

This show-stopping Armani Privé gown marked the bride's fifth wedding dress

Article continues below

Jacquie Ainsley wedding dress

Instagram

Jacqui Ainsley

Guy Ritchie's bride said "I Do" in a dreamy white creation with an elongated train. 

Beatrice Borromeo Wedding Gown

Courtesy of Valentino

Beatrice Borromeo

Fit for a princess doesn't even begin to cover the exquisite design that is this pale pink Valentino Haute Couture wedding dress.  

Nicky Hilton

Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle/GC Images

Nicky Hilton

The star's breathtaking Valentino gown almost stopped traffic in London.

Article continues below

Vanessa Williams

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Vanessa Williams

Williams' slim-fitting Carmen Marc Valvo dress was one of two stunning bridal confections she wore on her big day.

Aly Michalka, Instagram, Wedding

Instagram

Aly Michalka

The Easy A star said "I do" in a delicate lilac design with floral appliqués.

Alison Pill, Joshua Leonard, Instagram

Instagram

Alison Pill

The Newsroom alum wore a vintage yellow dress when she married The Blair Witch Project star Joshua Leonard on May 24, 2015.

Article continues below

Heather Morris, Taylor Hubbell

Rocstar/Premiere/Dmac/FAMEFLYNET

Heather Morris

The Glee star got married to her longtime love Taylor Hubbell on May 16 in a classic ivory gown featuring crystal beading at the waist and a cream-hued lace overlay.

Geri Halliwell, Wedding

Lawrence / Sirc / Splash News

Geri Halliwell

The Spice Girl got married on May 15 in a sweeping, lace-embroidered Phillipa Lepley confection featuring a sheer illusion neckline and sleeves.

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The model married singer John Legend in a stunningly voluminous Vera Wang confection featuring a strapless bodice and dreamy layers of tulle on the skirt.

Article continues below

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Wales

Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Princess Diana

Elizabeth and David Emanuel designed Lady Di's famous gown, which was made of ivory silk taffeta and antique lace. The voluminous sleeves, ruffled neckline and enormous 25-foot train added the drama that was fit for, well, a princess.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

Kim Kardashian

The bride's breathtaking white-lace Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress was custom-designed for her by close friend Riccardo Tisci, and featured sheer illusion sleeves (not to mention sexy side cut-outs), a high neck and floor-sweeping train. The star completed her look with a long, ethereal silk veil.

Elizabeth Taylor, Wedding

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor

The silver screen icon made a statement in yellow for her fifth marriage—to actor Richard Burton, who was also the groom for her sixth wedding—in a short marigold dress and floral crown.

Article continues below

Solange Knowles

Vogue Photographed by Rog Walker

Solange Knowles

The talented musician wore a stunning gown created by Humberto Leon for Kenzo during her wedding to music producer Alan Ferguson. 

John F. Kennedy, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Jacqueline Lee Bouvier , Wedding

Keystone/Getty Image

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Jackie O's iconic gown from her first wedding to John F. Kennedy has become a hallmark for bridal elegance: The ivory silk taffeta confection was designed by Ann Lowe (one of the first African American couturiers to be accepted in the mainstream during that era), and featured a ruched bodice and flower detailing on the skirt. (The bride's floor-sweeping lace veil belonged to her grandmother.)

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Wedding

BSB/Splash News

Nikki Reed

For her wedding to Ian Somerhalder, Nikki wore a custom chantilly lace Claire Pettibone design. 

Article continues below

Amal Alamuddin, Wedding Dress

Courtesy VOGUE/Annie Leibovitz

Amal Clooney

When you're marrying the George Clooney, you've got to have a dress worthy of the occasion. And oh, did she ever in this dreamy Oscar de la Renta design.

Hello Magazine, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Wedding

Courtesy: Hello Magazine

Angelina Jolie

Angelina married Brad Pitt (at last) in August 2015 at the palatial Château Miraval in southern France, and her custom Atelier Versace confection certainly matched the occasion: The white gown featured antique lace and silk, and was embroidered with drawing created by each one of her six children.

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Wedding

W and N

Victoria Beckham

Posh's wedding gown for her 1999 nuptials to footballer David Beckham was, well, reminiscent of her stage name: The floor-sweeping champagne satin Vera Wang gown was fit for pop royalty, and remains in the British beauty's closet to this day (she's reportedly hoping to save it for daughter Harper). The gold and diamond tiara, however, was auctioned off in London.

Article continues below

Grace Kelly

Joseph McKeown/Getty Images

Grace Kelly

In 1956, the American actress married Prince Rainier III of Monaco in a lavish ceremony. Her Helen Rose-designed gown with rounded collar, fitted embroidered bodice and full skirt was made with 100-year-old lace and showed off her beautiful figure. Nearly 60 years later, the classic style is still a source of inspiration for brides around the world.

Kate Middleton

Paul Rogers - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

The most highly anticipated gown of the decade belonged to this future duchess. Kate was impeccably dressed for her fairy-tale wedding to Prince William in a lace, ivory and satin Sarah Burton-designed long-sleeve wedding gown with 8-foot-long train and flattering V neckline.

Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton

Genevieve de Manio via Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton

Bill Clinton walked his daughter—clad in a fashion-forward strapless Vera Wang confection with a jeweled belt—down the aisle when she married Marc Mezvinsky last year.

Article continues below

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Wedding

YouTube/Beyonce

Beyoncé

We've only been allowed brief glimpses of the gown that Beyoncé wore to her April 2008 wedding to Jay Z, which sort of makes it all the more special. The songstress' figure-hugging gown—with a deep V neckline and ruching along the bodice—has an important family tie: The fit-for-a-queen number was designed by Bey's mom, Tina.

Queen Elizabeth

Popperfoto/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

In 1947, the then Princess Elizabeth married Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh in a sweeping Norman Hartnell gown (the designer had the honor of being named Dressmaker to both the Queen and the Queen Mother in his career). The dress featured embroidered white satin, long sleeves and a fit-and-flare silhouette.

Audrey Hepburn, Mel Ferrer, Wedding

Ernst Haas/Ernst Haas/Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn

The brunette beauty's first wedding dress (worn to marry Mel Ferrer in 1954) was a tea-length, white organdie design by French couturier Pierre Balmain. (The frock may be the most chic, and certainly most iconic, short wedding dress ever worn.)

Article continues below

Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl

Oliviapalermo.com

Olivia Palermo

Palermo went for a mesh of fashion-forward and traditional for her 2014 wedding to German model Johannes Huebl—cleverly pairing a simple cashmere sweater with white shorts and a flower-printed, high-slit ball skirt (all by Carolina Herrera).

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi

Jay L. Clendenin/Lara Porzak Photography via GettyImages

Portia de Rossi

Portia married Ellen DeGeneres in a blush-pink Zac Posen confection featuring a high halter neckline and airy tulle skirt.

Keira Knightley, James Brighton, Wedding

Spread/X17online.com

Keira Knightley

For her wedding to James Righton in Mazan, France, the actress donned a short, blush-pink Chanel frock with a cropped blazer (also by Chanel) and simple ballet flats. She must love the strapless number—after her wedding Keira wore the dress not once, but two more times!

Article continues below

Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley, Wedding

SNAP/Rex/REX USA

Priscilla Presley

Elvis' bride custom designed her own beaded chiffon wedding gown, which she donned with a three-foot veil featuring a rhinestone crown.

Alicia Keys, Wedding

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM

Alicia Keys

The singer's one-shoulder, Grecian-inspired ivory silk Vera Wang gown was head-turning and sexy without being too understated. (She finished her bridal look with a stunning crystal headpiece from Jacob & Co. and bouquet of violet calla lilies.)

Caleb Followill, Lily Aldridge

Courtesy of Joe Buissink

Lily Aldridge

The model stunned (naturally) in a white-lace Vera Wang gown for her 2011 wedding to Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale, Wedding

Thomas Rabsch/Courtesy of Interscope Records

Gwen Stefani

Leave it to the queen of cool to put her own unique twist on this custom-made Dior by John Galliano silk gown, which was dip-dyed in pink for her London wedding to Gavin Rossdale in 2002. Fabulous!

Mick Jagger, Bianca Jagger

Express/Getty Images

Bianca Jagger

The actress and human rights advocate married rock icon Mick Jagger in a small Roman Catholic ceremony in Saint-Tropez in 1971, to which she wore a chic white skirt suit with a sexy plunging neckline and matching ankle-strap sandals. Also of note: Her veiled, wide-brim hat.

Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman, Wedding

Premiere/FAMEFLYNET

Anne Hathaway

The actress wed Adam Shulman in a scenic coastal California ceremony—the perfect backdrop to her airy, petal pink Valentino gown (and matching headpiece).

Article continues below

Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

Courtesy Brian Marcus/Fred Marcus Photography via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump

The Donald's daughter said "I do" to Jared Kushner in a custom-made lace Vera Wang gown that was inspired by Grace Kelly's iconic dress. The modest but gorgeous gown set a trend for more demure bridal looks.

Shenae Grimes, Josh Beech

Twitter

Shenae Grimes

The actress, in a black silk georgette and silk faille ball gown by Vera Wang, married Josh Beech in a small ceremony just outside of London in May 2013.

Brooklyn Decker

INFdaily.com

Brooklyn Decker

The model married tennis star Andy Roddick in 2009 wearing an ivory Vera Wang confection featuring a sexy mermaid silhouette.

Article continues below

Elizabeth Taylor, Conrad Hilton Jr.

AP Photo

Elizabeth Taylor

The Hollywood legend married her first of seven husbands, Conrad Hilton Jr., in 1950 in this lavish, off-the-shoulder satin ballgown that showed off her tiny waist. The $1,500 gown was gifted to her by MGM, the studio in which she was under contract.

Amy Smart

Ben Harrison/startraksphoto.com

Amy Smart

The Shameless actress married HGTV host Carter Oosterhouse at their 13-acre Michigan farm. The bride walked down the aisle in an amazing ruffled silk Carolina Herrera wrap gown.

Brooke Burke, David Charvet

Albert Michael/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke-Charvet

The Dancing With the Stars host married longtime love David Charvet in a beautiful white backless Chantilly lace over silk georgette gown designed by Mark Zunino, paired with Jimmy Choo Fairvew crystal-embellished sandals.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celeb Wedding Dresses

Meghan's dad gave her away at her wedding, which comes four months after the 2008 Republican presidential nominee was diagnosed with brain cancer.

He posted on his Twitter page a sweet pic of him and wife Cindy McCain sitting on a bench at the wedding, with Meghan's puppy by their feet.

"Mother, father & puppy of the bride in beautiful Cornville #Arizona yesterday!" he wrote.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.