Celebrity Couples Who Split Before the Holidays

With the holidays comes tidings of comfort and joy, and, of course, celebrity splits.
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky recently joined the many celebrities that have called it quits, just in time for the holiday season.
While it is unfortunate for the couples, their timing is perfect for the devastated fans who wish to find comfort in the treats and gatherings that are planned to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas.
With J-Law's and Aronofsky's breakup recalling memories of holidays past, in which we mourned the loss of some of our favorite couples, we decided to take a trip down memory lane—and also find a reason to eat more food!
To see which couples broke up before the holidays, check out the gallery below!
This talented duo fell in love while making their haunting thriller mother!, but amicably ended their relationship, according to sources. The couple dated for a year, overcoming the 21 year age difference, and regularly gushed about their affection for one another. Lawrence spoke of the director in endearing terms, saying, "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is."
News of the couple's divorce recently came to light, followed by allegations of abuse and restraining orders. In the ten years they were together, the couple had many ups and downs, but kept most of the details about their relationship private. The couple share an 8-year-old son David Daniel Otunga Jr..
The "California Girl" and her comedian husband called it quits a year after their lavish wedding in India. The couple, who met at the MTV Music Awards in 2009, faced difficulties in their marriage just months after they wed. Despite putting on a strong face, the couple announced that the rumors were true and that they had decided to split in 2011.
This pair tried to make it down the aisle, but unfortunately called off their engagement in 2014 following cheating rumors. Together, the couple share custody of their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.
The former couple dated shortly in 2013, before sources confirmed that the duo had gone their separate ways just a few short months later.
After being married for ten months, this couple separated in November of 2014 citing "irreconcilable differences." The couple shares a daughter, Ava Berlin,4, who Renner absolutely adores, saying, fatherhood "is the most important thing in my life."
In December of 2012, the RHONY star revealed that she and her husband were separating, months after rumors of divorce surfaced. The reality tv stars heavily documented their relationship on their series Bethenny Getting Married, in addition to Bethenny Ever After, but no one could foresee their devastating breakup.
This couple's relationship lasted a mere three years, but the couple was so private, it sure felt a lot shorter. When they wed in his home country of Canada, there were merely whispers. That was until rumors of discord in the marriage began circling until the couple announced their decision to split in December 2010.
After seven years of marriage, the Flip or Flop stars from HGTV called it quits. Despite being short-lived, their marriage brought them happiness and their two children: Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 2. Recently, the couple reflected on their painful journey, a year after announcing their divorce. The friendly exes continue to host their HGTV series even after their breakup.
The music legend and America's Got Talent host divorced in 2015 after months of trying to make their marriage work. The pair, who married in 2008, are conscious of raising their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 6, together as a family. Beyond parenting, the former couple still gets along and even jokes with each other.
Dashton's relationship came to an end in 2011. Despite a 16-year age gap, this unlikely couple embarked on a whirlwind courtship which lead up to their wedding in Sept. of 2005. However, their marriage hit a standstill and was sealed with a statement and tweet from Ashton, saying, "I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi."
These former Bachelor Nation contestants met the same fate as most of their costars from the franchise when they ended their engagement in 2016. The pair became engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, but after a few months, things weren't so peachy for the happy couple. Sources told E! News, "his temper" was just one of the causes for the split.
We hope that this holiday season finds these celebs their happy ending!
