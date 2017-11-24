It's almost time for a new Miss Universe to be crowned!

Over 90 beauty queens from around the world have gathered in Las Vegas to compete for the ultra-coveted title, and plenty of preliminary competitions are well underway before Sunday's main event.

As always, the swimsuit competition draws plenty of attention to the contestants' impressive physiques and flair for stylish bikinis. It's no different this time around, with frontrunners including Miss Thailand Maria Poonlertlarp, Miss USA Kára McCullough, Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and more vying for the top spot.