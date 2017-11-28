Remember that slow dissolution of Scheana Marie and Katie Maloney's friendship last season on Vanderpump Rules? Well, the time apart between seasons did nothing to bring them closer together.
In this sneak peek of the upcoming season six premiere, exclusive to E! News, Sheana's putting her foot down with her former friend, leading to one very awkward conversation at—where else—Sur involving "rage texts about not rage texting" and a rescinded birthday party invitation. All while Ariana Madix looks on, uncomfortably.
"So, I mean, obviously you know it's my birthday," Scheana says after Katie walks up to the bar as she's being talked about. "And I'm having a party Friday, but I think I don't want you there because I don't want drama at my birthday. There are a lot of things that have been unsaid, and with, like, texting and 'I'm not rage-texting you, but here's all these rage texts.'"
"One minute, you're one of my closest best friends, you're one of the bridesmaids in my wedding," Katie replies. "The next minute, you hate me. It's been very clear that you made a decision somewhere along the line that you were not going to be my friend."
"I've already mourned the loss of my friend Scheana," Katie later admits in her confessional. "So at this point, I'm really not sad that I'm missing out on her birthday masquerade-slash-her and Rob's coming out to the world party."
