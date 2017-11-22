Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump Are All Smiles at Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning Ceremony

Ivanka Trump is gearing up for Thanksgiving.

The 36-year-old businesswoman and daughter of President Donald Trump posted pictures on her social media pages from the annual National Thanksgiving Pardoning Ceremony that took place on Tuesday at the White House in Washington, D.C.

The images that Ivanka shared show herself and 24-year-old Tiffany Trump all smiles as they each took a turn petting a turkey named Drumstick, shortly after their father had pardoned it. The duo was also joined in the pics by Ivanka's eldest child, 6-year-old daughter Arabella Kushner.

"Getting ready for Thanksgiving!" Ivanka captioned the social media pics.

For the annual holiday event, held in the Rose Garden, Ivanka, Tiffany and Arabella all sported long, red coats. They were joined at the ceremony by Ivanka's husband Jared Kushner, their eldest son Joseph Kushner, First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump.

President Trump also pardoned a turkey named Wishbone at the ceremony, who will now live at Virginia Tech's "Gobbler's Rest" exhibit with Drumstick.

