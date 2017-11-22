Channing Tatum is the gift that keeps on giving.

Christmas came early for a group of completely shocked audience members when Ellen DeGeneres announced that the Magic Mike star was stopping by The Ellen Show to spread a little holiday cheer.

"So there's a gift this year that everyone is trying to get," DeGeneres shared, "but it is impossible to find. It's sold out everywhere. Luckily I found one, but only one. So that means all of you are going to have to share one of this thing that everybody wants, so bring it out. Here comes the gift!"

That's when Channing suddenly appeared at the top of the stairs, and the entire room went absolutely nuts.