Christmas came early for a group of completely shocked audience members when Ellen DeGeneres announced that the Magic Mike star was stopping by The Ellen Show to spread a little holiday cheer.
"So there's a gift this year that everyone is trying to get," DeGeneres shared, "but it is impossible to find. It's sold out everywhere. Luckily I found one, but only one. So that means all of you are going to have to share one of this thing that everybody wants, so bring it out. Here comes the gift!"
That's when Channing suddenly appeared at the top of the stairs, and the entire room went absolutely nuts.
There was applause, screaming and perhaps even a few tears shed as the hunky actor grooved his way through the crowd and toward DeGeneres. Channing made an appearance for the talk-show host's annual "12 Days of Giveaways," and judging from the audience's reaction, they were more than pleased to see him waiting underneath the mistletoe.
During their interview, Ellen praised Channing for his "tremendous" hosting skills when he filled in for Jimmy Kimmel during a recent episode, and they got to chatting about the celeb's new animated flick, Smallfoot.
In addition to Tatum, Ellen's gifted her oh-so lucky guests with a ton of swag this year. From an all-inclusive trip to Cancun, to cutting edge tech products and gift cards galore, it'd be hard to choose which present topped them all.
Watch the video above, and you'll see why this particular group would pick Channing any day. As would we!