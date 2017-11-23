There's seven things we love about Thanksgiving this year...

1) Turkey, 2) mashed potatoes, 3) stuffing, 4) pie 5) wine, 6) more pie and 7) the fact that it falls on Miley Cyrus' 25th birthday.

Yes, today the "Malibu" singer is ringing in a quarter of a century, and it makes sense that it would fall on Thanksgiving because we're exceptionally grateful for her this year.

Why? Well, she's come quite a ways since her Hannah Montana days and even since twerking on Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAs...but even better than that, she's come full circle in giving us the best of all her worlds.