It may be a short week, but awe-inducing style was still in heavy supply.

The stars dressed to the nines for red carpets and film screenings, inspiring our holiday party wardrobe. For instance, Jennifer Garner appeared at The Tribes of Palos premiere wearing a one-shoulder Johanna Ortiz velvet frock we definitely could rock to the annual company Christmas party. While her green-tinged velvet shoes also channeled the holiday spirit, we would trade in these steppers for a slinky, strappy metallic pair.