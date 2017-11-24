Jennifer Garner Is Holiday Style Goals & More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday Sales of 2017

Meghan McCain, Wedding Dress

Celeb Wedding Dresses

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

It may be a short week, but awe-inducing style was still in heavy supply. 

The stars dressed to the nines for red carpets and film screenings, inspiring our holiday party wardrobe. For instance, Jennifer Garner appeared at The Tribes of Palos premiere wearing a one-shoulder Johanna Ortiz velvet frock we definitely could rock to the annual company Christmas party. While her green-tinged velvet shoes also channeled the holiday spirit, we would trade in these steppers for a slinky, strappy metallic pair. 

Celebrity Wardrobe Layering Tricks to Try Now!

Jen wasn't the only one who brought her fashion A-game. Lily Collins embraced the warm LA weather in a blue mini, while Ruth Negga provided inspiration for edgier style savants. 

Keep scrolling for more best dressed stars of the week!

ESC: Best Dressed, Lily Collins

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Lily Collins

It's spring in Lily's book, especially as it pertains to her one-shoulder Zimmermann mini. The colors on her dress almost look like a watercolor painting, thanks to the micro-pleating. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Naomie Harris

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Naomie Harris

The naked dress is still on-trend; however, for this winter season, pair sheer pieces with winter-appropriate basics underneath for a high-fashion look that's also warm. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Diane Kruger

Georg Wendt/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Diane Kruger

Diane was glimmering in Vera Wang Collection while attending the premiere of In The Fade. She paired a slip dress with a charcoal houndstooth wool structured bustier and a matching wool garter from the spring 2018 collection.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Jennifer Garner

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner

The actress attended The Tribes of Palos premiere in a Johanna Ortiz velvet one-shoulder dress (and matching velvet heels), inspiring our next holiday ensemble. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Ruth Negga

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Ruth Negga

Everything about this outfit, from the embroidered leather jacket, to pirate-chic blouse, to wide-leg pants, screams wardrobe inspiration. There's a toughness to this look that's equally feminine. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Claire Foy

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Claire Foy

The British actress somehow makes head-to-toe sequins look not just glam or costume-y but also sophisticated with a collar and cinch-in waist. 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Gillian Anderson

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Gillian Anderson

The X-Files star proved there's nothing boring about a simple black dress. With the right design details (in this case, fringe), you can make a red-carpet impact. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Diane Kruger

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Carey Mulligan

The Mudbound actress proved millennial pink is going nowhere soon, wearing a high-neck frock in the hue to a film screening. 

Which look do you love best?

RELATED STORY: Super-Cute Ways Celebrities Are Layering Clothes for Winter

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Garner , Carey Mulligan , Diane Kruger , Lily Collins , Naomie Harris , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.