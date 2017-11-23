Jersey Shore is all about G.T.L. baby: Gym, tan and laundry lasting friendships.
When Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley agreed to participate in the MTV reality show back in 2009, both ladies didn't know what to expect.
Who would they be living with along the shore? Would anyone even watch the show? And who the heck will visit Karma with them?
Lo and behold, the series became a massive hit and produced an unbreakable friendship fans can't get enough of to this day. As Nicole celebrates her 30th birthday today on Thanksgiving, we're giving thanks for two meatballs who continue to experience the game of life together.
"She's the best mother I know. I admire her in so many ways, but when it comes to being a mother, she is 100% hands-down the best," Jenni shared with E! News exclusively. "We are best friends raising best friends. It doesn't get better than that."
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
As followers know, these two have experienced several milestones over the years. Whether it was Jenni and Roger Mathews announcing they were expecting at their wedding reception or Nicole welcoming two children with Jionni LaValle, the pair never miss out on key moments in each other's lives.
Both moms have also witnessed their own children become close pals. "I love the fact that our kids will be best friends just like us," Nicole shared with us. "There's nothing cuter than seeing our daughters play and be besties."
While Nicole and Jenni as proud parents deserve plenty of credit, fans also can't help but remember the scenes that solidified their friendship. With a little help from duck phones, the Shore Store and margaritas, these two instantly clicked after meeting.
Snapchat / Snooki
"She looked like a stripper and I knew she could handle my hot mess personality," Nicole joked to us. Jenni added, "It took Nicole getting punched in the face for me to realize how much I adored her. But seriously, I knew I needed to protect her like a little sister."
As the year comes to a close, both moms have exciting projects on the horizon. Jenni recently started pre-production on her new TLC talk show called Young Americans at The National Hotel in South Beach. The show will air January 27.
For Nicole, she continues to work on The Snooki Shop and stars in a digital series with Jenni for Awestruck.
And while the future is always unpredictable, these two are confident they will be close friends for years to come. In fact, they already have big plans for when the kids get older and move out.
"I know eventually we will be in a nursing home together drinking wine and causing chaos," Nicole shared with us. Jenni added, "I don't see it being much different. Unless one of our kids start dating each other then we will be drinking heavily."
Fans wouldn't expect anything less!