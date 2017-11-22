David Cassidy Will Not Have a Funeral

He continued, "...I tried to catch him of course. I always tried to catch him. But I never could. Now, I will carry him, along with all of the funny/sad/extraordinary days we shared, none more filled with love than these last few at his side."

David's former co-star Shirley Jones also paid tribute to him, saying in a statement to E! News, "Long before he played my son on The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was my stepson in real life. As a little boy, his sweet sensitivity and wicked sense of humor were already on display, and I will treasure the years we spent working and growing together. I will also find solace knowing that David is now with his dad."

"My heart is with David's daughter, Katie, his son, Beau, and with Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan, whom I know are deeply missing their brother today," she continued. "Thank you for the enormous outpouring of affection you have offered our family at this difficult time."