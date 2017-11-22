Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Are Over For Now But Could They Get Back Together Soon?

Say it ain't so! 

Sadly, another Hollywood couple bites the dust. Jennifer Lawrence and director Darren Aronofsky have called it quits after one year together, but if we know one thing about J.Law it's that anything is possible. 

"I'll break up with someone and move in with them in one solid week," Jennifer joked earlier this year at Comic Con. Plus, a source told E! News that the breakup was amicable and that the two remain friends. So what could have torn them apart? 

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

Get all the latest details in the clip above! 

