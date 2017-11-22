Selena Gomez's Nirvana Blonde Hair Took How Long to Do?!

When Selena Gomez hit the AMAs red carpet, the beauty obsessed (and everyone else) went crazy.

After the news of the singer's recovering health and breakup with The Weeknd, we thought there may be a hair change in her near future. Change the way you look, change the way you feel, right? (Read: I Dyed My Hair Blond After a Breakup—and This Is What Happened). But, we weren't quite expecting icy blonde tresses, although it was a pleasant and beautiful surprise. Not only is the look a big change from her brunette lob, the effort and time required to go from dark hair to platinum blonde is more than a notion—Selena was set on this new look.

To achieve the look, the star went to Nine Zero One's Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, where the celeb colorist and stylist "took 9 hours, about 300 foils and 8 bowls of bleach, all with 2 stylists working together simultaneously," Riawna revealed on her Instagram.