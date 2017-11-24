Ed Sheeran has had plenty of amazing TV performances over the years, but if you ask him, there are a total of three that stand out and just one that takes the cake.
The red-headed singer reveals his top picks on CBS' Grammys' Greatest Stories: a 60th Anniversary Special, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at some of the Grammy Awards' most iconic moments throughout the show's nearly 60-year running.
As for Sheeran's choice? His epic collaboration at the 2015 Grammys when the singer played his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" alongside legendary artists John Mayer, The Roots and Herbie Hancock.
In the special, Sheeran reveals how he managed put together the star-studded performance.
"I remember I was like, 'I'm gonna chuck out three names I want to play with and hopefully one of them comes off,' and yeah, they all said yes," the 26-year-old star recalled. "That was probably one of my top three TV performances I feel that I've done ever. I remember finishing it being like, 'That was good.'"
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
We definitely thought so, too!
Meanwhile, the CBS special gives backstage access to "Music's Biggest Night" over the last 59 years and features other Grammy-winning artists like: Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Céline Dion, Aretha Franklin, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, U2 and Keith Urban.
Grammys' Greatest Stories: a 60th Anniversary Special airs tonight at 9pm ET/PT on CBS.