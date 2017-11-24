Ed Sheeran has had plenty of amazing TV performances over the years, but if you ask him, there are a total of three that stand out and just one that takes the cake.

The red-headed singer reveals his top picks on CBS' Grammys' Greatest Stories: a 60th Anniversary Special, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at some of the Grammy Awards' most iconic moments throughout the show's nearly 60-year running.

As for Sheeran's choice? His epic collaboration at the 2015 Grammys when the singer played his hit song "Thinking Out Loud" alongside legendary artists John Mayer, The Roots and Herbie Hancock.