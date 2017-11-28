Nikki and Brie Bella Debut WWE Superstar Barbie Dolls at San Diego Comic Con: ''We Decided to Come Together and Just Break Barriers''
The one-and-only Chateau Marmiz could be yours! After several scary break-ins, it looks like the Hollywood Hills mansion is up for sale. Or is it?
In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, The Miz confronts Maryse after she put their home on the market without telling him.
"Did you put our house up for sale? Forbes listed our house up for sale, so did you do it, or?" a frustrated Miz questioned his wife.
The WWE star admitted that she listed the home, but what she didn't realize, was that the press was already hot on their heels.
"I put the house on sale, I didn't tell him. The thing I didn't know, is that the press would pick it up in less than 24 hours," Maryse admitted.
While The Miz wished his wife would've just told him, Maryse insisted that it was a matter of safety.
"I don't feel safe in my own house. What do you want me to do, hire a bodyguard that's gonna live there seven days a week, 24/7?" Maryse argued.
But The Miz wasn't ready to give up.
"You do understand that this is the house that we built together," The Miz probed.
Though the home holds a special place in Maryse's heart as well, it seems like she's at the end of her rope.
"I thought I was gonna have kids at that house. For me to change my mind and put that house on the market, I really need to have a freakin' problem with it," Maryse said with tears in her eyes.
Watch the intense moment go down in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!