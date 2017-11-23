Taylor Swift's Life as Told Through Her Thanksgiving Plans

The 27-year-old is riding the wave of success after the Nov. 10 release of her sixth studio album, Reputation, which sold over 1 million copies in its first week alone. And while we can't confirm exactly what Swift will be up to today, it's safe to say she has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.
It's also safe to say that Swift knows how to throw an epic Thanksgiving celebration. Last year, she celebrated with her family and close friends Todrick Hall, Lily Donaldson and Martha Hunt at her Rhode Island house. And social media posts showed they all had a blast.
So in celebration of Thanksgiving, we're taking a look back at how Swift spent the holiday in previous years!
2010: In 2010, Swift was celebrating the release of her album Speak Now and even had a Thanksgiving special for fans to watch that year on NBC! Additionally she was spotted around the Thanksgiving holiday spending time with Jake Gyllenhaal in Brooklyn.
2011: In between the Speak Now and Red eras, Swift was spotted pending the Thanksgiving 2011 holiday in Nashville. Pictures show the singer grabbing coffee with friends over the holiday.
Big Machine Records
2012: In Oct. 2012, Swift released her fourth studio album, Red. In the weeks following the album's release, Swift was busy promoting her work all over the world. She was in Tokyo for the Thanksgiving holiday.
2013: T.Swit was still on her Red tour during Thanksgiving of 2013. So she was spending time with her Swifties in New Zealand over the holiday.
2014: In 2014, Swift was enjoying the major success of her album, 1989. To celebrate, Swift spent time over the Thanksgiving holiday with her family in St. Louis. In the video above, the singer talks about her Thanksgiving memories with her family with Robin Roberts.
Instagram
2015: Swift was on her 1989 world tour in New Zealand over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2015. The singer and her family spent their time together taking a road trip.