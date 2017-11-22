How to Clean Your Makeup Sponge—the Cheap & Easy Way

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Black Friday

Can't Miss Black Friday Sales of 2017

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Nirvana Blonde Hair Took How Long to Do?!

ESC: Jordan Dunn E!ssentials

Instagram

ESC: Banner, E!ssentials

Your face deserves a clean makeup sponge.

While you may be rinsing your makeup sponge after use (hopefully), you're only getting rid of the top layer of makeup. Hate to break it to you, but there's probably something vile (bacteria, germs, etc) hiding in the inner crevices of your blender. And, if you're getting acne on your cheeks, celebrity aesthetician Shani Darden says your dirty tools or phones may be reason. For your phone, the skin pro told E! News, "I travel with alcohol pads in my purse at all times to ensure dirt and bacteria aren't left on these, which are constantly rubbing against my face"—easy enough. For your makeup sponge, the solution is just as simple. 

How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes

You can purchase a cleanser, specifically designed to clean the sponge, such as the beautyblender Solid Makeup Sponge Cleanser. Or, you can grab the bar soap that's already at the corner of your bathroom sink and get to work. The drying nature of soap helps to suck out whatever moisture, bacteria and makeup that's hiding in your tool, and the solid bar allows for a base to rub the sponge on, increasing the lather and effectiveness. Any bar soap will do. 

Follow the steps below to keep your beauty blender clean!

ESC: E!ssentials, Beauty Sponge Cleaning, 1

Step 1

Place your dirty makeup sponge under warm water and give it a squeeze to rinse out excess makeup.

AOA Wonder Blender, $1

ESC: E!ssentials, Beauty Sponge Cleaning, 2

Step 2

Wet your bar of soap and rub it in your hands until it produces a soapy lather.

The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Soothing & Caring Cleansing Bar, $5

ESC: E!ssentials, Beauty Sponge Cleaning, 3

Step 3

Rub your blender along the soap, making sure to soap up every part of the sponge.

Article continues below

ESC: E!ssentials, Beauty Sponge Cleaning, 4

Step 4

Squeeze the blender to make sure the cleanser has effectively made its way through the center.

ESC: E!ssentials, Beauty Sponge Cleaning, 5

Step 5

Squeeze and rinse until the sponge is clean.

ESC: E!ssentials, Beauty Sponge Cleaning, 6

Step 6

Set out to dry.

Article continues below

RELATED ARTICLE: Rashida Jones' Favorite Foundation Is Less Than $10 at Target

RELATED ARTICLE:  Vanessa Hudgens' New Beauty Products Are Only $6 on Amazon

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Life/Style , Beauty , E!ssentials , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.