Olivia Culpo may be known for her Miss USA crown, influencer tips and fashion plate status, but when it comes to giving gifts, expect a versatile skillset.
The former beauty queen shared her holiday gift guide with E! News, and while it features fashionable finds and must-have beauty products (as expected), it also includes presents your dad, commuter cousin and DIY-loving pals will like, too.
Chalk it up to Olivia's general amazing taste, but with these gift ideas, you can now check lots of people off your list.
From sweet confections, to tech, to a pretty stellar hostess gift, this guide will get you far.
'Tis the season of giving! And nothing is going to help you out more than the fashion influencer and model's gift ideas. Given her street-style impact, you know Olivia has killer taste that will leave any giftee happy.
"Make a charitable donation in someone's name. You can find a charity that is close to their heart. My sister and mother do a lot of work to support Rock-Paper-Scissors Children's charity, which donates money to children in Vietnam. I have worked with Pencils of Promise, which supports education in third world countries. Gigi Hadid and Stuart Weitzman just designed a really cute mule that donates a portion of the proceeds to the Pencils of Promise."
SHOP: The Eyelove Mule, $498
"Put together a care package of some of your favorite makeup products. You can put all of the items in a personalized makeup bag. Etsy has some really cute ones. Right now I am loving Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Higlighter, Dior Show Mascara, Laura Mercier moisturizing tint, a bold red lip and Bare Minerals Glimmer Eyeshadow. A little shine around the holidays is always fun."
"A Sirius Radio subscription is the gift that keeps on giving!"
SHOP: Sirius Radio subscription, $10.99-12.95 a month
"The holidays are all about entertaining. Give the host or hostess in your life a recipe book for cocktails with some personalized glassware."
SHOP: The Art of the Bar Cart: Styling & Recipes, $14.35
"A great gift for a friend to treat themselves would be a gift card to The Glam App. Your friend could get their hair, makeup or nails done for a night out or even New Year's."
SHOP: The Glam App, $40-$120
"The Platinum Styler ghd Straightener is amazing. You can do so many different styles with it, like the S wave, spiral curl and pin straight."
SHOP: Platinum Styler ghd Straightener, $186.75
"Shutterfly albums are so fun to make and they are very affordable and thoughtful. Just upload all of your pictures from the year to the site and you can make all sorts of gifts like a collage or a calendar."
SHOP: Shutterfly Album, $15.99
"Restoration Hardware robes: expensive but incredible."
SHOP: Cashmere Spa Robe, $229
"I love my Amazon Echo—it makes any home a smart home."
SHOP: All-New Echo, $99.99
"Fill a mason jar with all of the dry ingredients to your favorite holiday item to bake. Layer the ingredients in the jar so it looks special. Some favorites of mine gingerbread cookies, peppermint brownies and monkey bread."
SHOP: Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Morsels, $2.49
"If someone has a sweet tooth, I love to get them a Sugarfina Bento Box or Maggie Louise chocolate box—they have one with chocolates shaped like lipstick, shoes, purses, etc. It is like two gifts in one."
SHOP: Merry Christmas Bento Box, $26
