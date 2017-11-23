Happy Turkey Day! Let's Look Back at All the Friends Thanksgiving Moments We're Still Thankful For

by Kendall Fisher |

Happy Thanksgiving to all you turkeys!

And speaking of turkeys...remember that time Joey Tribbiani got one stuck on his head before Monica's big dinner? Never forget!

In fact, as we get ready to sit down among our own family and friends tonight, we can't help but look back on some of the best Friends Thanksgiving moments throughout the show's ten-year run.

From the one with Rachel's English Trifle to the one with Brad Pitt to the one with the football, we're still grateful for all the hilarious Turkey Day memories Friends provided every year, despite having ended in 2004.

Celeb Thanksgivings We Want to Crash

Therefore, it only makes sense that before we begin tonight's feast, we take a look back at some of those moments...

Launch the video above to see our favorites!

