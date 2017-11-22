Russell Simmons' Accuser Tells Megyn Kelly He Privately "Apologized"

Khalighi appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY on Wednesday and shared her thoughts on Simmons' statement.

"I don't even know what to say about the everything was consensual and I had full participation, I almost don't even want to speak against that because it's ludicrous," Khalighi told host Megyn Kelly. "There's so much...Russell and I have actually had a face-to-face confrontation around this, we've had phone conversations where we've had a conversation about what happened where there was no dispute of what we were talking about, we were both talking about what happened on that night."

She continued, "And he actually apologized and part of what's so confusing...traumatizing is what he's speaking about privately with me is completely different than what's come out publicly and that's the piece that's been really, really upsetting, disappointing and quite honestly repugnant with the hypocrisy and the lies and the denial."