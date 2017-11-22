Nick Carter is "shocked and saddened" by Melissa Schuman's claims that he raped her when she was 18 years old.

After the DREAM singer and actress came forward with the allegations against the Backstreet Boys member in a post published to her website, the 37-year-old pop star claimed in a response that Schuman "never expressed" that anything they did was not consensual and this was the first time he has heard the accusations.

"I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman's accusations," he said in a statement to E! News. "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm."