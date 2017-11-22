Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. The Dancing With the Stars pair took home the top prize in season 25 and they have a place already in mind for their Mirrorball trophies.

"Thanksgiving table!" Lindsay told E! News after being crowned victor of DWTS season 25. Jordan agreed with the placement idea.

This is Lindsay's first time taking home the Mirrorball. She came in second last season with David Ross and placed third in season 23 with Calvin Johnson Jr. and in season 21 with Alek Skarlatos.