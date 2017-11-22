Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Split

Jennifer Lawrence is no longer Darren Aronofsky's muse.
The actress, 27, and director, 48, have broken up after a year of dating, a source tells E! News. The exes' last public appearance together was at the Governors Awards in L.A. Nov. 11, and the breakup occurred last month. "It was amicable and they are still friends," the source says.
Entertainment Tonight first reported news of Lawrence and Aronofsky's breakup Wednesday.
The former couple fell in love while making the movie controversial (and poorly received) movie mother!, co-starring Javier Bardem, Domhhnall Gleeson, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer and Kristen Wiig. Earlier this week, Lawrence spoke about the origins of her romance with Aronofsky in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast; currently, it's unclear when the interview took place. "I had a crush on him when he pitched to me, and that was a year before we started rehearsing. But he was a professional, which only made it worse for me," the actress said. "We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt; he never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. And then friendship turned into a partnership once we started working. And when the movie was done, I was like, 'Alright, you're my boyfriend.'"
Greg Allen/Invision/AP
As a director, Aronofsky is an "amazing communicator," Lawrence said, "which comes in handy for the relationship." Calling him "incredibly imaginative," she praised the way in which he's able to communicate with actresses, saying, "You completely see it the way he sees it. You're like, 'Oh, OK. I'll do that.' There's amount of control that's comforting...There's also an air of freedom."
The exes were first linked in October 2016, but Lawrence didn't speak about their romance publicly until she graced the September 2017 cover of Vogue. "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is," she said of Aronofsky, calling him an "amazing father." As for how they fell for each other, Lawrence cryptically said she had "energy" for him.
"I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard...He's not like that," said Lawrence, who never attending college. "I've been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I'm never confused with him."
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.