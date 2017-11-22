Adam Levine and Dusty Rose Are the Butt of the Joke in Behati Prinsloo's Photo

No butts about it: Behati Prinsloo loves a good photo op—and her family.

The supermodel posted a picture showing off hubby Adam Levine's and daughter Dusty Rose's naked backsides. The father-daughter duo held hands in the photo and had peach emojis placed over their bums. The model captioned the cheeky photo, "Same butt different."

While Dusty Rose is the couple's only child, this won't be the case for long. Back in September, Prinsloo announced she was pregnant with their second child on social media.

"ROUND 2....." the model wrote alongside a photo of herself in a bikini, showing off her baby bump. 

Behati Prinsloo Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The Maroon 5 singer and his wife welcomed their first child in September 2016. The couple celebrated their daughter's first birthday this fall with giant unicorn balloons.

Family life is clearly important to both Prinsloo and Levine. At the 2017 Met Gala, the model described Dusty Rose as "heaven." The Voice judge also gave a shout-out to his family while accepting his star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame and said he was "one of the luckiest people who's ever lived."

We can't wait until their second little one arrives.

