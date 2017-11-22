When Dancing With the Stars returns in 2018 for season 26 things will be different.

Instead of a mixture of celebrities from various backgrounds, the roster for the upcoming season will be made up entirely of athletes. That's not the only difference: The roster will be limited to 10 stars. In a release, ABC said the all-athletes edition will have participants from "all corners of the sports world." Start your post-Winter Olympics dream casting now!

Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will return to host.