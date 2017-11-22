Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pregnant With Baby No. 7? Not So Fast...

Don't believe everything Brielle Biermann tweets.

The star of Bravo's Don't Be Tardy star announced Kim Zolciak-Biermann's seventh pregnancy early Wednesday morning. "OMG!!! i'm so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!" she wrote. She shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram, adding, "OMG!!!! i can't wait to meet the little nugget inside. it's been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7."

Brielle also told a Twitter user that her mom was "due in the spring sometime!"

Kim, 39, is married to Kroy Biermann, 32, and has six kids: Brielle, 20, Ariana Biermann, 16; Kash Biermann, 5; twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann, 3; and Kroy Biermann Jr., 6. It didn't take long for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to deny her eldest daughter's claims.

"Brielle's lying!" Kim insisted on Snapchat. "She's lying."