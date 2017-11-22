Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pregnant With Baby No. 7? Not So Fast...

Don't believe everything Brielle Biermann tweets.

The star of Bravo's Don't Be Tardy star announced Kim Zolciak-Biermann's seventh pregnancy early Wednesday morning. "OMG!!! i'm so excited my mom is PREGNANT with baby number 7!!!!" she wrote. She shared a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram, adding, "OMG!!!! i can't wait to meet the little nugget inside. it's been so hard keeping this a secret!!! wooo!! #lucky7."

Brielle also told a Twitter user that her mom was "due in the spring sometime!"

Kim, 39, is married to Kroy Biermann, 32, and has six kids: Brielle, 20, Ariana Biermann, 16; Kash Biermann, 5; twins Kaia Biermann and Kane Biermann, 3; and Kroy Biermann Jr., 6. It didn't take long for the Real Housewives of Atlanta star to deny her eldest daughter's claims.

"Brielle's lying!" Kim insisted on Snapchat. "She's lying."

In response, Brielle deleted her tweets and her Instagram post—without further explanation. Despite not being pregnant, Kim did admit on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in October that she would love more kids. "I have baby fever so bad," she said. Her NFL player husband, who underwent a vasectomy in 2014, isn't against it, either: "Never say never!"

Kim added that Kroy's medical procedure is "easy to fix."

"I would love to have a another little boy," Kim said. "I am obsessed with my boys." Whether that will ever happen is another matter. "I fantasize about it but I'm happy with what we have."

(E! and Bravo are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

