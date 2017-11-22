Thanksgiving hasn't even arrived yet, but Gwen Stefani already knows what she's getting Blake Shelton for Christmas. The "Hollaback Girl" singer filled Jimmy Fallon in on her gift-giving plans while appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"I think that because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house—he's too big—I'm like, ‘[I'm] going to get you a couch and, like, that's going to be your Christmas present,'" she told the host.

Stefani then told Fallon she planned on putting the couch outside so her country-singing beau could sit back and make a fire—a fun way for Shelton to unwind and enjoy the outdoors while he's away from his home in Oklahoma.

"I try to make him feel comfortable in L.A.," Stefani said.

However, the gift won't be much of a surprise because Stefani already told Shelton what she's getting him.

"I already told him because he has everything," she said.