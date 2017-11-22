Gwen Stefani Reveals the Hilarious Christmas Gift She's Getting Blake Shelton

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Star Wars, The Last Jedi

Chewbacca Smacks a Porg in Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of the Movie

Emma Roberts, Evan Peters, Ryan Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Thanksgiving 2017

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2017

Thanksgiving hasn't even arrived yet, but Gwen Stefani already knows what she's getting Blake Shelton for Christmas. The "Hollaback Girl" singer filled Jimmy Fallon in on her gift-giving plans while appearing on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

"I think that because he doesn't fit in any of my furniture at my house—he's too big—I'm like, ‘[I'm] going to get you a couch and, like, that's going to be your Christmas present,'" she told the host.

Stefani then told Fallon she planned on putting the couch outside so her country-singing beau could sit back and make a fire—a fun way for Shelton to unwind and enjoy the outdoors while he's away from his home in Oklahoma. 

"I try to make him feel comfortable in L.A.," Stefani said. 

However, the gift won't be much of a surprise because Stefani already told Shelton what she's getting him.

"I already told him because he has everything," she said.

Gwen Stefani Gets Into the Christmas Spirit Early With Santa Baby

Stefani has had Christmas on the brain all year long. The "Wind It Up" singer recently debuted a holiday album called You Make Me Feel Like Christmas and even sings with Shelton on one of the tracks. In fact, Stefani said she was inspired to write one of the songs while visiting Shelton's ranch.

Watch the video to see Stefani talk about the album and her Christmas gift to Shelton.

Gwen Stefani Dishes on Blake Shelton's Sexiest Man Alive Honor: How Rad Is My Life Right Now?

In addition to being a stellar gift-giver, Stefani also seems to be a great holiday decorator. She even talked about gift-wrapping her doorway, a fun holiday tradition, on the show.

The Tonight Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EST on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Gwen Stefani , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.