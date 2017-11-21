Meghan Markle's future with Suits may be up in the air, but her future, living in her Toronto apartment is definitely coming to an end.
The actress, who is dating England's Prince Harry, wrapped her seventh (and possibly final) season of the USA show, which is filmed in Toronto, Canada, and is officially moving house.
A source confirms to E! News that on Tuesday movers were packing and removing all of Meghan's things out of her Annex apartment.
The source also added that, for now, many of Markle's things will be going into storage, while others are being shipped to London, where she was spotted Christmas shopping on Tuesday.
Splash News
The moving news has lead to even more speculation that the Canadian-living American actress is gearing up for a big move across the pond to live in London, the same city as her royal beau, so that the two can get engaged.
Rumors of an imminent engagement have been swirling ever since the duo made their first joint appearance at the Invictus Games on Sept. 25.
USA
Last week, E! News reported that Markle's presence on the eighth season of USA drama was still unknown but that both Markle and Patrick J. Adams were looking to exit the long-running series.
As for Markle, who's starred as paralegal-turned-lawyer (and Adams' on-screen fiancee) Rachel Zane since the show's beginning, chatter over her possible departure from the legal show has run rampant since Buckingham Palace confirmed the actress and philanthropist was dating Prince Harry.
Per THR, the duo was spotted filming a wedding scene earlier this month in Toronto, adding fuel to the raging fire that their onscreen love story is coming to its close.
Reps for USA, Adams and Markle all declined to comment on the show's casting.