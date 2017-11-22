The accusers, which range from once-aspiring young actresses to the most A-list of leading ladies, have demanded those in positions of power to take a closer look at their actions and enact change from the top down.

The multiple women who came forward with allegations of abuse against Harvey Weinstein in early October kick-started a show biz scandal that has yet to simmer. Now, more than 20 men in Hollywood face accusations against them.

The accused include the likes of men in front of ( Kevin Spacey , Louis C.K. , Jeffrey Tambor ) and behind ( Brett Ratner , James Toback ) the camera, and their responses to the allegations and the repercussions they've felt vary greatly.

Harvey Weinstein The ultra-powerful movie producer is accused of raping, assaulting or harassing dozens of women, including Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Lupita Nyong'o and Paz de la Huerta. As a result, he's been fired from his production company and expelled from The Academy. Weinstein's spokesperson has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex on his behalf after initially releasing a lengthy statement apologizing for his behavior.

David Blaine A police investigation was launched into Natasha Prince's claim that the magician raped her at a private home in London in 2004. "My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004," Blaine's lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement to E! News.

James Toback The Los Angeles Times cited accounts from 38 women who say the producer sexually harassed them over the years. The number has since risen well into the hundreds, with both Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams also alleging misconduct by Toback. He issued a profanity-filled statement to Rolling Stone in which he referred to the idea of him offering a part to someone for "any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find" as "so disgusting." He also told The Times he had "no recollection" of meeting his accusers.

Terry Richardson Condé Nast banned the controversial celeb photographer over a string of resurfaced sexual assault allegations. Richardson said he was "disappointed" by the magazine publisher's ban, his rep adding in a statement, "He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually."

Kevin Spacey The House of Cards star's career crumbled when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance against him at age 14. Dozens more claim Spacey acted inappropriately toward them in past decades, including accounts from over 20 men who came in contact with the Oscar winner when he worked as The Old Vic's creative director. Spacey came out as gay in a largely-scrutinized apology to Rapp, and has since entered treatment. Netflix cut ties with Spacey and Christopher Plummer has replaced him in All the Money in the World just weeks before its buzzed-about release.

Andy Dick The comedian was fired from the independent film Raising Buchanan following accusations of sexual harassment, which included groping people's genitals, unwanted kissing, licking and sexual propositions. Dick denied groping anyone in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, but said, "Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done."

Dustin Hoffman Anna Graham Hunter, now 49, says that when she was 17, Hoffman sexually harassed her while working as a production assistant on Death of a Salesman. The actor apologized to the woman in a statement: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

Jeremy Piven At least three women have accused the Entourage star of sexual assault, prompting him to write on Twitter, "The accusations against me are absolutely false and fabricated. I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence." Piven added, "We seem to be entering dark times- allegations are being printed as facts and lives are being put in jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence. I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgment." The Blast claimed to have received Piven's polygraph exam report, which was reportedly administered by a member of the American Polygraph Association with Chapman Investigations earlier this month. According to the media outlet, Piven was asked about allegations made by his accusers and denied them. He passed the test and "no reactions indicative of deception to any of the relevant questions" were detected, per The Blast.

Brett Ratner Olivia Munn and five other actresses have accused the director of sexual harassment or misconduct. Ellen Page also claims Ratner acted in a "homophobic" and "abusive" manner against her while filming X Men: The Last Stand. Ratner "vehemently disputes" Munn's account, and he's sued Melanie Kohler for defamation over her rape claim, his legal team calling the allegations "deliberately false and malicious. In addition, Ratner's attorney Martin Singer denied each woman's claim on the producer's behalf. "I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment," Singer told the Los Angeles Times. "Furthermore, no woman has ever requested or received any financial settlement from my client."

Ed Westwick In mid-November, a third woman accused the Gossip Girl actor of sexually assaulting her in 2014. He's yet to respond to this claim, but did deny the two previous accusations. "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," Westwick said in a statement on Twitter. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible." The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to E! News that one accuser filed a police report and it is investigating her claims. To date, the actor hasn't been charged with any crimes.

Jeffrey Tambor After two women accused the Transparent star of making unwanted sexual advances against them, Tambor announced his departure from the Amazon series. His statement read, "I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue."

Louis C.K. The comedian broke his silence on allegations of sexual misconduct from five women who shared their stories in a New York Times exposé with a statement admitting guilt. It read in part, "These stories are true...The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly." His upcoming film, I Love You Daddy, was indefinitely shelved, FX cut ties with C.K. and Netflix cancelled his previously planned standup special.

Charlie Sheen The actor "categorically" denied a report from The National Enquirer that alleged he had raped Corey Haim on set of the 1986 film, Lucas.

Andre Balazs Jason Bateman came to the defense of his wife, Amanda Anka, who confirmed a New York Times story that said the high-powered hotelier groped her at a 2014 dinner party. Balazs has not commented on the allegations, which include several other women's accounts of misconduct.

Steven Seagal Portia de Rossi and Julianna Margulies have described uncomfortable encounters with the actor, which allegedly included Segal unzipping his pants in front of de Rossi at an audition and showing Margulies his gun when the two were alone in a hotel room. He has not addressed their accounts publicly.

George H.W. Bush The former President of the United States is accused of groping actress Heather Lind and another minor during separate photo opps, claims he has acknowledged and apologized for. Bush's most recent statement shared via his spokesperson read, "George Bush simply does not have it in his heart to knowingly cause anyone distress, and he again apologizes to anyone he offended during a photo op."

Andrew Kreisberg Warner Bros. Television suspended the co-creator of hit CW shows like Supergirl, Arrow and The Flash over allegations of sexual harassment. He has denied the claims, which 15 women and four men who have worked with him talked about with Variety. "I have made comments on women's appearances and clothes in my capacity as an executive producer, but they were not sexualized," Kreisberg told the publication.

George Takei Following one former model's assertion that the Star Trek actor took advantage of him following a date in 1981, Takei said the alleged event "simply did not occur" and denied remembering his accuser. "Right now," the celebrity added in his statement, "it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful."

Mark Schwahn 18 cast and crew members who worked on One Tree Hill wrote a letter accusing their former showrunner of sexual harassment, which he has not commented on. As a result, Schwahn was suspended from The Royals.

Sylvester Stallone Through his spokesperson, the Rocky star called allegations that he and a bodyguard raped a 16-year-old girl in 1986 a "ridiculous, categorically false story." The statement continued, "At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter." The story, first published Thursday morning on the Daily Mail featured a redacted copy of the purported 1986 Las Vegas police report titled "possible sexual assault."

Russell Simmons In a Los Angeles Times piece, the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings is accused of carrying out sexual misconduct against women, including one alleged incident in which Brett Ratner watched as Simmons forced a woman to perform oral sex on him. The music mogul disputed "the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being" in a statement to E! News. Ratner's attorney told the Los Angeles Times that the producer had "no recollection" of Khalighi asking him for help and denied witnessing her "protest."

