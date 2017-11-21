Filming Toby and Kate's big confrontation, with Toby telling Kate that the miscarriage happened to him too, was "not easy" for Metz because she loves Chris Sullivan "desperately," but she said it was one of the most important scenes of the episode.

"It's such a great part of the story because so many men generally don't speak about their feelings or are told not to…but their feelings are valid and very important to convey," she explained. "It was a loaded scene, but so important because so much of Kate is the anger and resentment, whether for herself, or the guilt around her father's passing or never feeling like she's going to measure up to even Kevin, she's always in the shadows. So there's all of that disappointment and guilt surrounding, like, she couldn't even have a baby, she couldn't even actually do that right. It's so much a projection of how she feels about herself too."