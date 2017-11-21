In 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow catapulted a peculiar phrase to national stardom: "conscious uncoupling."

It was late March when the Oscar winner and her husband of more than 10 years, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, penned a joint statement shockingly announcing their separation.

"We have been working hard for well over a year, some of it together, some of it separated, to see what might have been possible between us, and we have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much we will remain separate," they explained in the joint message.

However, in assurance to the public, the two added that though they would no longer be linked by wedding bands, they were perhaps in a better place than ever before. "We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than we have ever been. We are parents first and foremost, to two incredibly wonderful children and we ask for their and our space and privacy to be respected at this difficult time. We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."