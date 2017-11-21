Watch David Foster Literally Kick Kelly Dodd to the Curb

David Foster was not interested in letting Kelly Dodd into his car on Monday evening.

The music producer was caught on camera leaving Craig's in West Hollywood on Monday when Real Housewives of Orange County's Dodd opened the passenger door of his Mercedes.

"You're gonna have another housewife," Dodd can be heard saying in the video above, referring to Foster's ex Yolanda Hadid, who was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Wait, no, no, no, please don't," Foster tells Dodd when he sees his door has been opened.