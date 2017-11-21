You Gotta Watch This Cringeworthy Moment Between Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd and David Foster

David Foster was not interested in letting Kelly Dodd into his car on Monday evening.

The music producer was caught on camera leaving Craig's in West Hollywood on Monday when Real Housewives of Orange County's Dodd opened the passenger door of his Mercedes.

"You're gonna have another housewife," Dodd can be heard saying in the video above, referring to Foster's ex Yolanda Hadid, who was on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Wait, no, no, no, please don't," Foster tells Dodd when he sees his door has been opened.

David Foster's Daughters Erin and Sara Dish on Him and Katharine McPhee

Dodd replies that she was just joking with Foster and he tells her, "I know but there's cameras around."

She then shuts his door and Foster tells cameras, "I gotta go."

In response, a spokeswoman for Foster told TMZ, "In today's environment, what Kelly did was careless, inappropriate and disrespectful. David drove away in his car, alone and shaken. The video and her remarks speak for itself."

Dodd told the site, "I was with my friends Heather McDonald and Lea Black and I was joking when I said he needs a new housewife. I guess he didn't find it funny."

Take a look at the video above to see the encounter between Dodd and Foster!

